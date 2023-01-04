PCR testing no longer required at border gates in Mong Cai from Jan 8

People and export goods going through border gates in Mong Cai city, the northern province of Quang Ninh, will no longer have to undergo Covid-19 RT-PCR testing from January 8, according to the city’s administration.

The move came after authorities of Mong Cai and China’s Dongxing city held talks to reach an agreement on the matter on December 21 last year.

Despite easing Covid-19 prevention measures at the border gate area, Mong Cai city still requires people entering the area to wear masks, disinfect their hands, and not gather in crowds. Drivers of transit trucks still have to wear protective clothing, masks, gloves, shoe covers and glasses.

Relevant forces as well as businesses and laborers working at border gates are asked to strictly follow pandemic prevention and control measures.

According to Hoang Ba Nam, Secretary of Mong Cai city Party Committee, the easing of pandemic prevention measures will create favorable conditions and reduce costs for businesses when exporting goods through the city’s border gates.