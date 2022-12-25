Passengers’ identification documents strictly checked at boarding gates

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has recently requested Tan Son Nhat International Airport and other units to strictly control the identification documents of passengers at the boarding gate.

According to the CAAV, recently, Tan Son Nhat International Airport has proposed to remove the control of passengers' identification documents at the boarding gate during the peak period of the upcoming Lunar New Year to release passengers quickly.

However, the CAAV said that the law on synchronous transport of passengers and luggage has not changed. Actual operations at airports show that the situation of passengers boarding the wrong plane due to the neglect of aviation staff at the boarding gate still occurs.

Therefore, the CAAV requires the Airports Corporation of Vietnam and airlines to implement regulations on passenger and baggage synchronization strictly; check and monitor security for passengers and hand luggage following current regulations.