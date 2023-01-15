Passengers flock to train, bus stations to return to hometowns for Tet

On the 23rd day of the last lunar month, a huge number of people started flocking to bus and railway stations including Saigon Railway Station and Mien Tay (Eastern) Coach Station to return to their hometowns to enjoy the Tet holiday.

At the Saigon Railway Station, trains were ready to meet the travel demand of passengers during the Tet holiday on Saigon-Hanoi route and vice versa and others.

Previously, the Saigon Railway Station had opened tickets for sale via its website, electronic wallets, mobile applications and at the station or ticket agents. Therefore, it was convenient for passengers to do check-in procedures and get on board.

This is the image of Le Gia Dung’s family on the SE20 train, departing from 2:10 p.m. on the 23rd day of last lunar month. His family had ten members travelling to Thanh Hoa Province to enjoy the Tet holiday.

The passenger said that this year, all of his 10 family members will come back to Thanh Hoa Province to enjoy the Tet holiday. Last year, they traveled by air but this year we chose trains to have more experience.

He is a freelancer so the time to return back to HCMC is flexible, it might be on the tenth day of the first lunar month for his kids to go to school.

Mr. Van Khac Nam – Head of SE20 train on Saigon-Hanoi route informed that according to observation and notifications from the Branch of Saigon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company, all of the passengers on board are very excited successfully buying tickets to return to to their hometowns for Tet celebrations. Most of the passengers were workers from other localities working in Ho Chi Minh City.

At the Mien Tay (Western) Coach Station, it is on the peak travel time of the Tet holiday season and there was a huge number of passengers flocking to the station to buy tickets and get on board to return to their hometowns for Tet celebration.

High-quality passenger bus operators at the Western Bus Station were reportedly to sell tickets at stable prices.

Pham Thi Truc Linh, a passenger at the Mien Tay Coach Station said that her husband and she were buying tickets to come back to Hau Giang Province to enjoy the Tet holiday with the affordable price of VND170,000 (US$7.3) per ticket. She wishes people a new year with more stable jobs and prosperous lives to start the new year more advantageously.

It is forecasted that a huge number of passengers will continue to flock to bus and railway stations in the next couple of days.