Party, State leaders offer incense to patriotic intellectual Huynh Tan Phat

A delegation of leaders of the Party, State, Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF), HCMC and Ben Tre Province on February 14 offered incense and flowers to patriotic intellectual Huynh Tan Phat on his 110th birth anniversary.

Attending the event were Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen; Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Propaganda and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia; Secretary of the CPV Central Committee, Chairman of the VFF Central Committee Do Van Chien; former Chairman of the VFF Central Committee Huynh Dam; Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai; Secretary of the Party Committee of Ben Tre Province Le Duc Tho; Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, Professor Ph.D. Le Van Loi; Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le; Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue.

The leaders spent one minute of silence to commemorate national heroes, and martyrs who sacrificed themselves for the independence and freedom of the nation, and offered incense, and flowers to patriotic intellectual Huynh Tan Phat who always showed a huge sense of responsibility to the Party and people.

Huynh Tan Phat was born on February 15, 1913, in An Hoa District’s Tan Hung Commune in My Tho Province (now Ben Tre Province). He passed away on September 30, 1989.

He studied at the Lycée Petrus Ky, now known as Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted, which was established in 1927 and is one of the oldest high schools in HCMC.

In 1933, he passed the entrance exam to the Faculty of Architecture of the L'école des Beaux-Arts de l'Indochine (the Indochina College of Fine Arts Hanoi, now the Vietnam Fine Arts University, in Hanoi).

In 1940, he returned to Saigon (now HCMC) to open an architecture office on Mayer Street (now Vo Thi Sau street in District 3).

In March 1945, he was admitted to the Communist Party of Vietnam and assigned missions in the Young Pioneer movement operated by the Southern Party Committee.

From 1949 to 1954, he directed the information service of the patriotic forces in the South and served as a member of the resistance committee of the Cho Lon District of Saigon. He was arrested several times for his activities.

After the conclusion of the Geneva Agreements, Huynh Tan Phat participated in the Party Committees of the Saigon-Cho Lon and Sai Gon-Gia Dinh regions.

At the end of 1960, he was elected as deputy chairman and general secretary of the Central Committee of the National Liberation Front of South Vietnam cum chairman of the National Liberation Front of Saigon-Gia Dinh.

In 1969, Huynh Tan Phat became the president of the newly created Provisional Revolutionary Government of the Republic of South Vietnam.

After the unification of the country, he took positions of Deputy PM, Head of the Urban Planning Board, Vice Chairman of the Council of Ministers, Vice Chairman of the State Commission, Chairman of the VFF Central Committee, Chairman of the Vietnam Association of Architects, National Assembly (NA) deputy of several terms.

He was presented with noble awards, such as the Gold Star Medal, First Class Resistance War Medal, Ho Chi Minh Awards for Literature and the Arts, and Medal for the Cause of Great National Unity.