Party leader receives visiting Speaker of RoK parliament

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong applauded the progress in the Vietnam - Republic of Korea (RoK) relations while receiving Speaker of the RoK’s National Assembly (NA) Kim Jin-pyo in Hanoi on January 17.

Welcoming his guest’s official visit after the two countries’ recent upgrade of their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, the host leader said bilateral relations have been developing on the basis of the long-standing links, many common interests, complementary strengths, and achievements over the last 30 years since their diplomatic ties were set up.

He recommended the countries maintain close coordination to develop cooperation more substantively and effectively, in which focus should be put on increasing high-level mutual visits and meetings to enhance mutual understanding, discuss major policies and orientations for relations, and step up connections between their ministries, sectors, and localities.

In terms of parliamentary diplomacy, they should build on the cooperation outcomes and share legislative experiences to create favorable conditions for Vietnamese and Korean enterprises and people in each other’s countries, he added.

The Party General Secretary expressed his belief that the visit by Speaker Kim will greatly contribute to the comprehensive strategic partnership.

For his part, Kim agreed with his host’s opinions about the enhancement of bilateral connections, expressing his delight at the fast development of the Vietnam - RoK ties, especially the upgrade to the comprehensive strategic partnership.

The Vietnam - RoK relationship is a typical example in international relations, he opined.

He affirmed that the RoK attaches importance to Vietnam’s position in its new strategies and initiatives towards the region, including the RoK - ASEAN Solidarity Initiative.

The Speaker also pledged continued dedication so that the two countries’ relations will grow unceasingly, strongly, and effectively in the next 30 years.

Concluding the meeting, the two leaders agreed on major orientations for promoting relations between their countries.