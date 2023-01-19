Party General Secretary meets Party, State leaders, former leaders ahead of Tet

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong hosted a meeting with leaders and former leaders of the Party, State and Vietnam Fatherland Front in Hanoi on January 19, on the threshold of Tet– the biggest festival in a year of Vietnamese people.

He took the occasion to extend his best New Year wishes to Party, State and VFF leaders and former leaders, and people and soldiers living inside and outside the country.

He thanked all of them for their great contributions to the national construction and defence over the past years, especially in 2022.

The Party chief noted that the immediate tasks are to ensure a joyful and peaceful Lunar New Year; overcome difficulties and remove obstacles to speed up production and business; pay attention to the lives of people, officers and soldiers on duty in border areas, sea and islands; and address consequences of natural disasters and epidemics.

In order to carry out the directions and tasks in the coming time, he asked the entire Party, people and army to strengthen solidarity and determination; promote patriotism, bravery and wisdom of the Vietnamese people; strive to overcome all difficulties and challenges; and bring into full play opportunities and advantages.