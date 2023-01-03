Party chief urges utilizing opportunities for socio-economic development

All opportunities should be optimized to successfully achieve the socio-economic targets set for 2023 and the 2021-2026 tenure, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong said at a teleconference on January 3.

The teleconference between the Government and the 63 provinces and centrally-run cities was intended to review the 2022 performance and carry out the Party Central Committee’s conclusions and the National Assembly (NA)’s resolution on the socio-economic development plan for 2023.

The Party leader emphasized the need to pay more attention to consolidating and enhancing the macro-economic foundation, controlling inflation, and improving the internal capacity and self-reliance of the national economy.

Priorities should be given to improving the domestic business environment; addressing difficulties, limitations, and weaknesses of the economy, for both short and long terms; restructuring the economy in tandem with growth model reform; accelerating national digital transformation in parallel with natural resources and environmental protection; and responding to climate change, he continued.

He said socio-cultural development needs to go harmoniously with economic development, stressing resources for the implementation of programs, projects, and policies on ethnic minority groups and those living in remote, mountainous, and island areas.

Trong called for greater efforts in national defense and security, maintaining political security and social order and safety, improving the efficiency of external relations and international integration, and fighting crimes and sabotage plots of hostile forces.

The Party chief also mentioned the building and rectification of the Party and the political system, and the personnel work, saying those involved in corruption must be removed.

Reviewing the achievements the country recorded in 2022, he said the 8 percent growth is much higher than the set target of only 6-6.5 percent, and even higher than that in other countries in the region and the world.

Speaking of outcomes in other spheres, from socio-cultural affairs to foreign relations, international integration, and Party and political system building, Trong said the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, and Secretariat have issued various resolutions, conclusions, and directives on socio-economic development in a timely manner, and instructed the implementation of the documents.

The leader expressed his hope that following the conference, the Government and localities will join hands with the entire Party, people, and army in order to sail through all challenges and successfully fulfill the set tasks and targets.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh called on Government members and leaders of ministries, agencies, and localities to carry forward their sense of responsibility to achieve the targets, creating a firm foundation for the nation to move ahead.