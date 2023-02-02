Party chief receives 55-year Party membership badge

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong was awarded the 55-year Party membership badge at a ceremony in Hanoi on February 2.

The event took place on the occasion of the 93rd founding anniversary of the CPV (February 3, 1930-2023).

In his remarks, the Party leader called the badge a noble prize, saying it was his honour to receive it.Trong recalled that he was admitted to the Party on December 19, 1967 when he was a 23-year-old student. He expressed his great thanks to the Party, the State and people for their support over the past 55 years.

The leader pledged absolute loyal to the Party’s revolutionary ideal and cause, and that he would continue to study and follow President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, morality and lifestyle.