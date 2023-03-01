SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

National

Party Central Committee nominates personnel for election to State presidency

The 13th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) convened a meeting at its headquarters on March 1 to consider and offer opinions on the personnel work. The Party Central Committee decided as follows:
Party Central Committee nominates personnel for election to State presidency ảnh 1

At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

1. To decide nominating personnel for election to hold the position of the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam for the 2021-2026 tenure.

2. To elect three additional members of the Inspection Commission of the Party Central Committee (13th tenure), including Nguyen Manh Hung, head of Region I Department of the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission’s Office; Dinh Huu Thanh, member of the standing board of the Quang Binh provincial Party Committee and head of its Inspection Commission; Le Van Thanh, member of the standing board of the Can Tho municipal Party Committee and head of its Inspection Commission.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Party Central Committee personnel for election the Inspection Commission of the Party Central Committee

Other news