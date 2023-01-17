Party Central Committee agrees to let Mr. Nguyen Xuan Phuc cease holding posts

The 13th Party Central Committee convened a meeting in Hanoi on January 17 to consider and give opinions on the wish to cease holding his positions, stop working, and retire by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

The 13th Party Central Committee convened a meeting in Hanoi on January 17 to consider and give opinions on the wish to cease holding his positions, stop working, and retire by Mr. Nguyen Xuan Phuc, member of the Politburo and the Party Central Committee in the 13th tenure, President of Vietnam, and Chairman of the Council of National Defense and Security for the 2021-2026 tenure.

Born into a family with revolutionary traditions, Mr. Phuc is a key leader of the Party and State. He received fundamental training, grew up from the grassroots, and was assigned by the Party Central Committee and Politburo of different tenures to many important leading positions of the Party and the State.

As the Prime Minister in the 2016-2021 tenure, Phuc made great efforts in leading, directing, and managing the prevention and control of the Covid-19 pandemic which reaped important results.

However, he bears the political responsibility of the head in letting many officials, including two Deputy Prime Ministers, three ministers commit wrongdoings and mistakes, causing very serious consequences. The two Deputy Prime Ministers have applied to cease holding their positions, while two ministers and many other officials have been criminally handled.

Clearly aware of his responsibility before the Party and people, Mr. Phuc has submitted his application to cease holding the positions assigned, stop working, and retire.

In pursuant to the current regulations of the Party and State, and in consideration of Mr. Phuc’s wish, the Party Central Committee agreed to let him cease holding the positions of member of the Politburo and the Party Central Committee in the 13th tenure, President of Vietnam, and Chairman of the Council of National Defense and Security for the 2021-2026 tenure.

The Party Central Committee assigned the Politburo to direct relevant agencies to implement the procedures in line with regulations.