Party-building work in District 8

The Party Committee of District 8 held a conference to review the work of Party building in 2022 and implement the direction and tasks in 2023.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue attended the meeting.

In 2022, the Party Committee of District 8 led and directed the achievement of and exceeded 22 socio-economic targets in the area; however, the district failed to achieve the target of reducing traffic accidents.

According to reports at the conference, the district has collected nearly VND1,900 billion for its state budget, reaching more than 136 percent of the estimate. Disbursement of public investment capital reached 90.42 percent, ranking fourth among 22 districts and Thu Duc city. The district admitted 207 new party members, reaching 103.54 percent of the plan and established four party committees in apartment buildings.

Secretary of the District Party Committee of District 8 Vo Ngoc Quoc Thuan raised a number of difficulties and obstacles in the district such as budget difficulties when implementing the urban government model, and clearing houses on and along canals; thus, he expected the head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee to assist the district.

Speaking at the conference, Mr.Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue expressed his impression of the results that the Party Committee of District 8 has achieved in the past year, demonstrating the District party committee’s high political determination to restore the socio-economic after the epidemic. More importantly, the disbursement rate of the district's public investment capital reached over 90 percent.

He believed that if the district can maintain its determination in the next half of the way for the 2020-2025 term, it will make a strong transformation, achieving many good results.

He highly appreciated the district's initiative in improving the quality of human resources, training masters for cadres, civil servants and public employees. Moreover, he praised the district's initiative of setting the target that 50 percent of civil servants under the management of the Standing Board of the City Party Committee have master's degrees.

Besides, he also expected that District 8 would focus more on programs such as the month of action to receive and handle administrative procedures in the day; or diary Memories of skillful people's roads which have gained good achievements.

Last but not least, regarding areas with a large number of ethnic minorities, he suggested that officials need to understand the language, customs and habits of local dwellers in order to better understand people’s thoughts and expectations.