Partial congestion occurs on routes to HCMC after Tet holiday

The number of people and means of transport traveling through National Highway 1A and National Highway No.51 through Dong Nai Province yesterday were more crowded than the two previous days.

Particularly, in the National Highway No.51 through Dong Nai Province, vehicles traveled smoothly without congestion thanks to the suspension of BOT toll stations.

However, partial traffic jam occured at the detour area from National Highway No.51 to Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway as people came back to HCMC from Vung Tau City.

In Da Lat City, a huge number of travelers came back to big cities in the Southern region for working and studying.

In the afternoon of January 28, long-line vehicles left Da Lat City triggering congestion at some sections on National Highway No.20.

In the Mekong Delta, the traffic situation through Rach Mieu Bridge on National Highway No.60 in the afternoon of January 28 continued to face partial congestion. For this reason, the traffic police of Ben Tre Province collaborated with the traffic police of Tien Giang Province to regulate traffic to avoid congestion.

By the end of Saturday afternoon, vehicles traveling through National Highway No.60 via Rach Mieu Bridge from Ben Tre Province to Tien Giang Province moved slowly as many people in the Mekong Delta came back to Ho Chi Minh City and Southeast provinces for working, starting from January 30.

On the same day, many automobiles and motorbikes waited in a long line on My Thuan Bridge from Vinh Long Province to Tien Giang Province.

According to local authorities, the density of vehicles through the provinces of Tien Giang and Ben Tre continued to be high by the end of January 29 and there will be congestion so residents are highly recommended to select appropriate routes and time to avoid congestion.