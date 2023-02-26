Over VND1.5 billion to take care of people on National Border Guard Day

The Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City organized the National Border Guard Day on February 25, in Ly Nhon Commune in Can Gio District.

Ms. Tran Kim Yen, Member of the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee cum Chairwoman of the Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC, attended the event.

Besides promoting border and sea and island propaganda, the event also included many activities to take care of local people’s lives, such as giving gifts and providing free health examinations and medicine.

The event also involved the construction of one house and the repair of 11 others in the community, and marked the start of the "Lighting up the border area" project. The total cost of taking care of the people was over VND1.5 billion.