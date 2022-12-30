Over 733 million tons of cargo handled at Vietnamese seaports

Vietnamese ports handled 733.18 million tons of cargo in 2022, up 4% from the previous year, an official said.

Of the amount, 179.07 million tons were exports, down 3%, 209.26 million tons were imports, down 2%, and 342.79 million tons were domestic cargo, up 12% year-on-year, according to Deputy Director General of the Vietnam Maritime Administration Hoang Hong Giang. Meanwhile, container throughput was estimated at 25.09 million TEUs, up 5%.

The administration said the 4% rise was the lowest pace recorded in recent years, mainly due to the fact that production and trading have yet to completely recover and China’s “zero Covid” policy has affected corporate operations.

However, silver linings have been seen in seaports in Hai Phong, Ho Chi Minh City and Ba Ria-Vung Tau, which were included on the list of the world’s top 50 ports with the largest cargo throughput in 2022. Gateway seaports like Lach Huyen (Hai Phong) and Cai Mep (Ba Ria-Vung Tau) are now capable of receiving the world’s largest container ships of over 200,000 DWT.

Regarding maritime transportation, Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Xuan Sang said the Vietnamese fleet is now able to fully meet domestic transportation demands.

Vietnamese ships transported about 1.29 million tonnes of cargo in 2022, up 10% year-on-year, mainly to and from China, Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Southeast Asia and Europe.