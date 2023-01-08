Over 600 patients receive Tet gifts from zero-dong market

Thu Duc City Hospital held the 8th zero-dong market to serve for free more than 600 patients with difficult circumstances, poor households, disabled people, and lonely people in the area on the morning of January 8.

The zero-dong market for the Lunar New Year 2023 with the theme ‘Tet full of love’ expresses the desire of the doctors, nurses, and medical staff of Thu Duc City Hospital to bring joy to underprivileged patients, giving them strength and a spiritual boost to help patients live happily in the early days of spring.

Each person who comes to the zero-dong market is given ten vouchers to receive goods at more than 30 stalls, including confectionery, new clothes, and food. Besides, there are areas for children with interesting activities, such as painting, sculpture painting, folk games, magic shows, calligraphy, haircut, and photography.

Speaking at the opening of the fair, Dr. Vu Tri Thanh, Secretary of the Party Committee, Deputy CEO of Thu Duc City Hospital, said that the zero-dong market is the initiative of the doctors, nurses, and medical staff of Thu Duc City Hospital which had been implemented since 2018, twice a year on the occasion of the Dragon Boat Festival and the Lunar New Year. The zero-dong market has been replicated in many localities inside and outside Thu Duc City, contributing to taking care of the life of poor people, underprivileged households, and homeless people. The fair is supported and accompanied by many units, philanthropists, and volunteer groups.