Over 2,500 traffic violations handled during New Year holiday

Through patrols during the New Year holiday, the traffic police forces of Ho Chi Minh City handled 2,511 violations with a total fine of nearly VND4.5 billion (US$191,000) from December 30 of 2022 to January 2 of 2023.

The information was provided by the Ho Chi Minh City Road and Railway Traffic Police Department (PC08) under the municipal Public Security Department.

Accordingly, the violations include speeding, drivers who did not obey traffic lights and signals, vehicles that entered forbidden roads, overloaded vehicles, alcohol concentration violations and so on.

Of these, 468 cases were revoked driving licenses and 880 motorbikes were seized.