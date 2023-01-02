Over 2,500 traffic violations handled during New Year holiday

|
The traffic police forces performed patrols through streets during New Year holiday.
The information was provided by the Ho Chi Minh City Road and Railway Traffic Police Department (PC08) under the municipal Public Security Department.
Accordingly, the violations include speeding, drivers who did not obey traffic lights and signals, vehicles that entered forbidden roads, overloaded vehicles, alcohol concentration violations and so on.
Of these, 468 cases were revoked driving licenses and 880 motorbikes were seized.