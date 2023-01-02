Over 200 rescuers making efforts to save boy trapped in hollow concrete pillar

The Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap has mobilized over 200 rescuers who have been making efforts to save a 10-year-old boy who fell into a 35-meter-deep hollow concrete pillar whose diameter is 25 centimeters.

The information was released by Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Dong Thap Province Doan Tan Buu this afternoon.

According to him, the rescue forces included a construction unit, the fire prevention, control and rescue forces, soldiers along with specialized tools and equipment.

The Military Zone 9 sent a team of army engineers along with specialized tools, equipment of probe devices and devices of cutting concrete to try their best to save the life of the 10-year-old boy as soon as possible.

This had been a unique case in the locality so far being urgent and dangerous. Therefore, the specialized teams, technical forces and engineers are focusing on working and trying their best to shorten the rescue time. Besides, the province directed relevant sides and the construction unit to concentrate all of their resources to shorten the rescue time.

According to Deputy Chairman Buu, the boy may have multiple injuries, trapped in a condition without ventilation assurance, food or drink so the prognosis is not positive.

At the current time, the solution is to reduce the adhesion friction to lift the concrete and then cut it from outside to continue the rescue work.