Over 200 people escape from fire in building in HCMC

Over 200 people timely escaped from a fire in Flemington building in District 11, Ho Chi Minh City this afternoon.

As soon as receiving the information, firefighters promptly arrived at the scene to use ladder trucks to rescue four people trapped in the 14th floor of the building.

The Fire Prevention and Fighting and Rescue Police Division (PC07) under the municipal Public Security Department said that the unit is coordinating with the Police of District 11 to investigate and clarify the cause of the fire.

Previously, at 12:25 p.m. on the same day, residents of the Flemington building in Le Dai Hanh Street, Ward 15, District 11 discovered smoke and flames from an upper floor of the building and immediately screamed for rescuing.

Many people in the building heard the fire alarm and tried to move to the lobby of the building by the stairs. However, several people were trapped inside the building.

The PC07 coordinated with the police of District 11 and District 10 to send 14 fire trucks and 80 firefighters to extinguish the blaze and give instructions for 200 people to escape from the building.

A few moments later, the flames were completely under control. Some properties in the sauna inside the building were burned.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.