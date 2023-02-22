Over 200 booths to represent Vietnam at 20th CAEXPO

Vietnam is set to be represented by over 200 booths at the coming 20th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO), the biggest number of booths it will have at this annual event so far.

CAEXPO, first held in 2004, plays a highly important role as it provides a chance for Vietnam to advertise product brands in the southern Chinese market and promote exports to the neighboring country, said Vu Ba Phu, Director of the Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, at a briefing on the event in Hanoi on February 21.

This year’s CAEXPO is scheduled to take place in Nanning city of China’s Guangxi province from September 16 to 19, after three years held online due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Covering 122,000sq.m. both indoor and outdoor, it will feature six main zones, namely a zone for displaying products of ASEAN countries and China, an exhibition zone for their outstanding cities, a zone for investment cooperation exhibition, and the other three for showing agricultural cooperation, new technologies, and trade services.

Besides, more than 100 investment and trade promotion events, along with conferences and workshops of the 10 ASEAN countries and others will also be held.

The expo, which will mark the 20th anniversary of both the China-ASEAN strategic partnership and CAEXPO, will also re-activate the ASEAN economic ministers’ forum, according to CAEXPO Secretary-General Wei Zhaohui.

Le Hoang Tai, Deputy Director of VIETRADE, said that with the in-person format resumed, the 20th CAEXPO will be a big rendezvous for ASEAN and Chinese enterprises as well as others around the world. It will enhance enterprises’ trust in the recovery and development of trade and investment partnerships.

VIETRADE will coordinate with other agencies of Vietnam to arrange the participation in the expo and create the best possible for Vietnamese firms to take part in this event with the most fruitful results, he noted.