Ordinary passports with electronic chips to be issued from next month

Ordinary passports with electronic chips will be issued for Vietnamese citizens from March 1, 2023, according to the Ministry of Public Security’s Immigration Department.

A passport with an e-chip attached to its back cover stores encrypted information of the passport holder and the signature of the issuer, aiming to facilitate travel and raise the efficiency of state management in immigration and meet the country’s requirements in international integration.

Apart from the holder’s written information such as name, date of birth, and nationality, the passport also shows his/her biometric information like fingerprint scan, face, and blood type, which helps to accelerate customs procedures.

Moreover, those with passports will be prioritized by foreign agencies in visa granting.

More than 100 countries and territories worldwide have used e-passports. Notably, the Visa Waiver Program of the US, which has been applied for 39 countries and territories, requires e-passports.

Ordinary passports with and without e-chips will be used simultaneously. Vietnamese citizens above 14 years of age are free to choose either passport on their application forms.