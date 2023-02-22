Opinions on draft revised Land Law collected

Representatives from organizations as well as experts and scientists gave their opinions on the draft Land Law (revised) during a conference held in Hanoi on February 21.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha underlined the significance of the adjustments and supplementations to the Land Law.

He stressed that the law, covering all socio-economic aspects and all people, is a fundamental law for the State management over land. Proper land-related policies will not only create a stable and transparent environment and unleash land potential, but also contribute to ensuring security-defense, socio-political stability, protecting the environment, and sustainably promoting legitimate rights of the people, he said.

President of the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations (VUSTA) Phan Xuan Dung said that the collecting of ideas to the law aims to promote people’s right to mastery, optimizing the brainpower of people from all walks of life, creating consensus among the community in completing the bill and improving public awareness of the work.

Prof. Dr. Phan Trung Ly, former Chairman of the National Assembly’s Law Committee said it is crucial to design strict regulations to fix all legal loopholes, putting an end to the exploitation of land values serving the interests of certain individuals or interest groups, and preventing policy corruption and the abuse of land policies, he said.

Ngo Sach Thuc, former Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee said that the bill should clarify whether contractors are allowed to negotiate with people holding the land use right in the compensation and switching of land-use purposes during urban and commercial housing projects.

Thuc held that it is necessary to stick to the regulation of implementing land allocation and land leases mainly through the auction of land use rights and bidding in projects using land as stated in Resolution No.18-NQ/TW issued on June 16, 2022, by the Party Central Committee.

Participants gave their opinions on a wide range of issues, including the rights and responsibility of the State and citizens to land; the rights and obligations of land users; land planning and land use plans; and regulations on land reclamation and requisition.