OpenAI Company to sell ChatGPT Plus in Vietnam for US$20 per month

OpenAI Company has officially announced that it planned to sell ChatGPT Plus in Vietnam for the price of US$20 per month.

ChatGPT - an AI chatbot was developed by San Francisco-based OpenAI, a research company led by Sam Altman and backed by Microsoft.

Specifically, OpenAI has just updated ChatGPT, in which the Plus version will charge and provide some improvements to access the service at peak hours without congestion but with faster response plus more improvements.

In its latest notice, OpenAI said that ChatGPT Plus is available in Vietnam for $20 a month. Those who buy accounts will enjoy benefits including usage priority when there is massive access to the application, faster speeds, reliable access, and priority to new features and users can pay ChatGPT Plus with international debit cards with a Vietnamese address and phone number.

However, Vietnamese users who registered for the ChatGPT Plus package in fact encountered obstacles because OpenAI uses the Stripe payment gateway which is not supported in Vietnam. Currently, those who need to use ChatGPT ought to buy a foreign phone number and use an international payment card to register or buy an account from someone else. In addition, ChatGPT is not limited to devices, so many users can share the same account.