Before, celebrities including Beyonce, Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, and Rosé have worn outfits designed by Vietnamese fashion designer Nguyen Cong Tri at several events.

Presently, English pop singer-songwriter Adele who has collected six Grammy trophies, including those for album, record, and song of the year, is also interested in the collection of the Vietnamese fashion designer. Cong Tri is also the only Asian designer to accompany Adele at the series Weekends with Adele held in the US’s Las Vegas.

American magazine Hollywood Reporter has named Cong Tri as one of three fashion designers to earn popularity on Hollywood's red carpets.

English singer Adele had ordered outfits from internationally-famous fashion designers such as Valentino, Prada, Givenchy, Balmain

Right after seeing Tri’s collections covered in Vogue magazine and acclaimed by several media outlets, the singer's team actively contacted Cong Tri just a few weeks after the collection was released to order an outfit for singer Adele’s performance in Las Vegas.

English singer-songwriter Adele has received various awards and nominations. She is the recipient of twelve Brit Awards, an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award, sixteen Grammy Awards, eighteen Billboard Music Awards, five American Music Awards, and two Ivor Novello Awards for Songwriter of the Year.