One more foreign airline opens Taipei - Da Nang direct air route

A flight of Tigerair Taiwan, carrying 170 passengers from Taipei (China), landed at Da Nang International Airport in the central city of Da Nang on December 24 evening, marking the launch of the carrier’s first route to Vietnam.

The Taipei - Da Nang air route is operated with a frequency of 2 return flights per week. Flights from Taiwan's Taoyuan International Airport depart at 4.40 p.m. (local time) on Wednesdays and Saturdays, while return flights take off in Da Nang International Airport at 7.40 p.m. (local time) the same days.

According to Chen Han Ming, President of Tigerair Taiwan, Vietnam is one of the key regions for Tigerair Taiwan's future activities.

The Taiwanese airline plans to open Taipei - Nha Trang and Taipei - Phu Quoc routes in the first quarter of 2023, he said.

Chen Tung Chieh, one of the passengers on the first flight to Da Nang said she knew Da Nang through promotion programs on TV and Internet. During her stay in Da Nang, she wanted to visit some of the city’s famous destinations such as Ba Na Hills tourism complex.

Deputy Director of the municipal Tourism Promotion Center Mai Thi Thanh Hai said the launch of more direct international flights from Taipei to Da Nang will help attract more foreign visitors to Da Nang and Vietnam in general, contributing to promoting the recovery of international tourism in the coming time.