One dead as convenience store collapses in HCMC

The initial reason causing Circle K convenience store collapse killing one person in Vinh Hoi Street, Ward 4, District 4, Ho Chi Minh City was due to overloaded goods on the first floor.

At noon of January 18, the Fire Prevention and Fighting and Rescue Police Division (PC07) under the Municipal Department of Public Security is collaborating with the Police of District 4 to isolate the scene to search for suspected cases of being trapped inside the store.

According to the PC07, the unit received information about the incident from the Police of District 4 at 9 a.m.

Accordingly, eight people timely run out, escaped the outside and one person was trapped and reported dead afterwards.

Major Huynh Nguyen Thuan informed that the initial cause of the incident was due to the overloaded goods on the first floor.

The incident suddenly happened when employees and customers were shopping on the ground floor of the convenience store.