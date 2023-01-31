O&M building project of Metro Line No.1 starts construction

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Operation and Maintenance (O&M) Building of Metro Line No.1 (Ben Thanh- Suoi Tien Metro Line) at Long Binh Depot, Thu Duc City was held this morning.

As of this morning, the Management Authority for Urban Railways of Ho Chi Minh City (MAUR) held the ceremony.

According to MAUR, the O&M building will become the headquarters of Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railways No.1 Company Limited in Ho Chi Minh City, serving for the operation of the entire metro line No. 1 as it is officially put into operation.

The office was designed with a scale of two floors on a total area of 3,104 square meters.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong suggested the investor to focus on managing and coordinating, ensuring the synchronization for all project items during the implementation process towards exploitation by the end of 2023.

Besides, the Management Authority for Urban Railways of Ho Chi Minh City is directed to promptly report difficulties and obstacles to the HCMC People's Committee and relevant departments and agencies for tackling.

Currently, Metro Line No.1 has reached 93.7 percent of construction volume, and the MAUR, all contractors and consultants are speeding up the progress of the remaining items to put the project into exploitation soon.

Ben Thanh- Suoi Tien Metro Line project has a length of 19.7 kilometers, stretching from Ben Thanh station in District 1 to Long Binh Depot in Thu Duc City with a total investment of over VND43.7 trillion (US$1.9 billion).

On December 21 of 2022, the Management Authority for Urban Railways of Ho Chi Minh City conducted a test run for a nearly 9- kilometer-long overhead section of Metro Line No.1.

Recently, on January 18 of 2023, the metro train was performed on the test run of an elevated section thanks to the automatic train protection (ATP) system.