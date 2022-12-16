Officials share joy with religious communities in Xmas season in HCMC

Officials from the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Vietnam Government Committee for Religious Affairs visited religious establishments in Ho Chi Minh City on December 15 to offer Christmas and New Year greetings.

VFF delegation visits Seventh-Day Adventist Church (Photo: VNA)



At the Seventh-Day Adventist Church based in Phu Nhuan district, VFF Vice President and Secretary General Le Tien Chau wished the head of the church, Pastor Tran Thanh Truyen, and followers a happy and peaceful Christmas season.

He thanked the church and its leaders as well as followers for always accompanying the nation, complying with the law and actively joining patriotic movements held by the VFF and the Government.

The official wished that the church will continue actively joining social activities and national patriotic movements, contributing to building a great national unity and improving people’s lives.

Chau later visited the Vietnam Baptist Church and conveyed best wishes to the church's President - Pastor Nguyen Vo Khanh Giam.

The same day, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Vu Chien Thang also visited and extended wishes to the Seventh-Day Adventist.

Chairman of the Vietnam Government Committee for Religious Affairs Vu Hoai Bac visited the Vietnam General Protestant Church (the South).