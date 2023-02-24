Number of flights, passengers rise sharply in first two months

The number of flights and passengers has skyrocketed in the first two months of this year, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

The number of flights topped 78,800, up 62.3 percent over the same period in 2022.

The passenger volume through airports reached 19.7 million between January and February, an increase of 91.5 percent year-on-year. Of the figure, 4.7 million were foreigners, a year-on-year increase of nearly 2,000 percent, while the number of domestic visitors saw an increase of 48 percent.

Meanwhile, cargo reached 168,000 tons, a rise of 28.2 percent compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Vietnamese airlines transported 9.8 million passengers and 42,500 tons of cargo, an increase of 91.9 percent and a decline of 14.2 percent, respectively.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has forecast that this year international passenger transport and domestic transport may reach 80 percent and 95 per cent of 2019’s figures.

For Vietnam, the domestic aviation market had fully recovered by the end of last year while the international market is gradually recovering and expected to have reached pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2023, it said.

The IATA also predicts that Vietnam's airports will handle a total of 80 million passengers and 1.4 million tons of cargo, up 45 percent and 15 percent year-on-year, respectively.