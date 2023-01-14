Northern region possibly experiences icy frost, extreme cold before Tet

After three or four warm days, from January 15, the North and part of the Central region will again be covered in a strong cold spell moving down from the center of the continent.

According to the National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting, there is a strong cold spell in the North, moving gradually to the South of the Asian continent.

It is forecast that, on land, around the morning of January 15, this cold spell will affect the North, then the North Central and Central regions. The inland wind will turn northeasterly, gradually increasing to level 3. In coastal areas, the wind will be at levels 4 and 5, with strong gusts at levels 6 and 7.

From January 15, the weather will turn cold in the North and the area from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien - Hue. From the afternoon and night of January 15 to January 18, the North and North Central regions will experience frigid weather, and the mountain areas will be biting cold.

During this cold spell, the lowest temperature is at 9-12 degrees Celsius in the North, at 6-9 degrees Celsius in the Northern mountainous areas, and below 3 degrees Celsius in the high mountains. Meanwhile, the lowest temperature is 11-14 degrees Celsius in the North Central region and 14-17 degrees Celsius from Quang Binh to Thua Thien – Hue provinces.

According to meteorological forecasting centers in the Asia-Pacific region, the temperature in the North will drop to the lowest level on January 16 and last until the end of next week.

By January 19 (the 28th day in the 12th month of the lunar calendar), the temperature in the morning in Hanoi will be only 9 degrees Celsius. It will be sunny but bitterly cold.

