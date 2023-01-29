Northern border gates reopen after seven days off for Tet holiday

The border gates at Mong Cai City in the Northern province of Quang Ninh yesterday resumed their operation after a seven-day suspension of customs clearance for the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

On the resumption day of January 28, there were 120 cargo trucks performing customs clearance procedures at the border gates, entrance paths comprising Bac Luan 2 Bridge border gate and the temporary floating bridge at Km3+4 Hai Yen, Mong Cai City. Of these, there were 115 cargo trucks doing procedures of exporting to China at the temporary floating bridge at Km3+4 Hai Yen.

In the Northern province of Lang Son, cargo customs procedures have been resumed since January 27 after a seven-day suspension for the Tet holiday.

Currently, cargoes are being performed customs clearance procedures at the border gates of Huu Nghi (Friendship), Tan Thanh, Chi Ma and Coc Nam.

According to the Customs Department of Lang Son Province, 242 trucks performed customs clearance at the four areas of the border gate in the locality on January 27. Of these, there were 177 trucks exporting fruit and 65 importing goods.

In the Northern province of Lao Cai, the International Border Gate of Lao Cai Customs Branch handled 263 customs declarations during the seven-day Tet holiday with a total amount of goods of around 9,000 tons, a total turnover of nearly US$3.6 million, mostly agricultural products.

Previously, Chinese customs agencies announced to halt cargo customs clearance from January 21 to January 27. However, from January 24, customs clearance activities in Lao Cai Province have been resumed.