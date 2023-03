The Northern, North Central and mid-Central regions are likely to experience a new cold wave along with the northeast monsoon from tonight to March 12.

The lowest temperatures in the Northern and North-Central regions will average between 11 degrees Celsius and 14 degrees Celsius, even below 10 degrees Celsius in mountainous areas.

The Central provinces from Quang Binh to Thua Thien- Hue will also be affected by the cold air with chilling temperatures of 17-19 degrees Celsius.

From tomorrow night to March 14, the provinces from Quang Binh to Phu Yen will experience thundery rains and the risk of cyclones, lightning and hail.