North-South Expressway’s Cam Lo – La Son section inaugurated

On December 31, the Ministry of Transport held an inauguration ceremony for the Cam Lo-La Son section under the Eastern North-South Expressway project in the first phase from 2021-2025 in Thua Thien – Hue Province.

The 98.3km long section passes through Quang Tri and Thua Thien-Hue provinces with a total capital investment of VND7,669 billion. The construction of the project started in September 2019.

The starting point of the section is at KM0+000, intersecting with National Road No.9 at Km10+380 in Cam Hieu Commune, Quang Tri Province’s Cam Lo District. The ending point is at Km102+200, coinciding with Km4+500 on the provincial road 14B and the starting point of the La Son-Tuy Loan highway project in Loc Son Commune, Thua Thien Hue Province’s Phu Loc District.

In the first phase, the project has two lanes measuring 12m in width. It will be expanded to 23m with four lanes when completed.

As planned, the project will connect with the 77.5km long La Son-Tuy Loan highway linking Thua Thien-Hue Province up to Da Nang City, creating a 175 km long highway. The route continuously links with the Da Nang-Quang Ngai highway as well as the Van Ninh-Cam Lo expressway which is expected to start construction in the coming time. This will create a driving force for socioeconomic development in the Central region.

