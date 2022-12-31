Night walking street in District 10 resumes operation

The night walking street in District 10, Ho Chi Minh City was reopened last night after over two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The People’s Committee of District 10 yesterday held a ceremony of completing the embellishment and re-putting into exploitation of a night walking street in the area of the statue of Emperor Quang Trung, Ward 6, District 10.

Two years ago, the People’s Committee of District 10 opened the night walking street in the area of the statue of Emperor Quang Trung.

With 29 booths of food and 20 stalls for shopping, the walking street welcomed 500 to 700 turns of visitors per night and over 1,000 at weekends. However, the night walking street has been halted its operation due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of District 10 Nguyen Huy Chien said that the embellishment and re-operation of the night walking street aimed at creating a clean, beautiful, civilized and safe food trading place and creating space for walking, relaxing and entertaining for residents and visitors.

Besides, the night walking street will also help traders develop stably and sustainably, thereby promoting the development of the night economy in association with the development of tourism promotion, creating highlights and interesting destinations on local culture and tourism.

In order to ensure the effective operation of the night walking street, Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of District 10 Nguyen Huy Chien required relevant units to study and organize diverse culture and art programs, traditional art, street art, cuisine performance and so on.



Besides, it is important to regularly check appropriate works on food safety, security and order, environmental sanitation, traffic safety, fire prevention and control. In addition, the relevant units are recommended to propagandize traders and businesses in food origin and quality, price listing and epidemic prevention and control.