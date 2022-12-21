Nha Den Cho Quan Memorial commemorating heroic martyrs inaugurated

The People’s Committee of District 5 in HCMC held an inauguration ceremony of Nha Den Cho Quan Memorial placed at No.628-630 on Vo Van Kiet Street in Ward 1 on December 21.

Attending the event were Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the city Nguyen Van Hieu, leaders and former leaders of HCMC and District 5, and war veterans of Battalion 269 who participated in the Nha Den Cho Quan battle in the Mau Than Offensive 1968.

Nha Den Cho Quan, also known as Cho Quan electricity generating station was built at the end of the 19th century and located on Ben Ham Tu, a wharf in old Saigon (Present-day Ho Chi Minh City) on the Ben Nghe River. The station generated electricity to meet the basic street lighting needs of Saigon, Cho Lon and several outlying areas, Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of District 5 Huynh Ngoc Nu Phuong Hong said at the ceremony.

Along with the development of the electricity generating station, a team of the Saigon-Cho Lon electric workers and the Party Committee of Nha Den Cho Quan station were also established. The building saw the heroic struggle of Battalion 269 in the Nha Den Cho Quan battle in the Mau Than Offensive 1968.

Only two members of the battalion were survivors of the battle, said Mr. Chau Ngoc Hoa, a representative of the Liaison Board of the Association of War Veterans of Battalion 269.

The plant temporarily stopped generating electricity in the 2000s and closed in 2012.

The construction of Nha Den Cho Quan Memorial costing VND6 billion aims to remember historical events associated with the station and pay tribute to heroic soldiers and martyrs, including heroic martyr Nguyen Van Troi, who joined struggles for democracy and against imperialism and colonial oppression.