Nha Be starts main projects, launches new tourism product

The People’s Committee of Nha Be District in HCMC held a groundbreaking ceremony for the main construction projects in the district on December 27.

One of the two works is the head office that serves for receiving and returning the results of administrative procedures.

The two-storey building with a total floor area of 594 square meters was approved for construction with a total investment capital of VND10 billion.

The remaining work is the expansion project of Nha Be District’s hospital that was approved by the HCMC Department of Construction in 2017.

The project covering on an area of 31,000 square meters worth VND461 billion is one of the key projects contributing to building the outlying district into an urban district. The inclusion of 100 additional beds will increase the hospital’s capacity to 200 beds. The medical facility has departments of emergency, surgery, obstetrics, Cardiology, psychology, and osteoarthritis.

On this occasion, the People’s Committee of Nha Be District honored and offered presents to households who had good performances in handing over land to the expansion project of Nha Be District’s hospital.

On the same day, the People’s Committee of Nha Be District launched a new tourism product in response to the “Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week” program.

The new tour called “Nha Be in the new day” will introduce to visitors the district’s attractions, including Ngu Hanh Temple (also known as Chua Ba Chau Doc 2 -Temple of the Lady of the Realm 2), Hiep Phuoc Port and enjoy local dishes at Khai Phuong restaurant.

The district also plans to build and launch waterway tourism products in the middle of next year.