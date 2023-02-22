Nguyen Trai Hospital inaugurates hi-tech screening diagnostic center

Related News New diagnostic building to help improve capacity of city’s health sector

The ceremony was attended by HCMC’s leaders including Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai, Member of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, Chairman of the Inspection Committee of the HCMC Party Committee; Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue; Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc and representatives of the departments and District 5.

The work is a driving force for Nguyen Trai Hospital to further develop its high-quality medical services, apply advanced smart medical devices, and implement a combination of treatment and in-hospital training programs.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc noted that Nguyen Trai Hospital with 130 years of history has highly skilled medical professionals. However, the infrastructure and facilities of the hospital have been degrading for many years, leading to difficulties in offering medical care services to people in the city.

Hence, the municipal authorities asked functional departments and units to carry out a construction project of the high-tech diagnostic and treatment center to provide better healthcare service to residents and ease patient overload in hospitals.

The construction of the new high-tech diagnostic and treatment building worth VND279 billion (US$11.7 million) was kicked off on July 19, 2018, and completed on September 30, 2022. The nine-storey building with one basement covering a total area of 17,480 square meters will provide 300 beds contributing to meeting demand growth for health checkups, said Dr.Quach Thanh Hung, Director of Nguyen Trai Hospital.