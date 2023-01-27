Nguyen Hue Flower Street welcomes over 1.2 million visitors

The 20th Nguyen Hue Flower Street officially closed yesterday at 9:00 pm after serving more than 1.2 million visitors for 8 days from January 19-26.



Nguyen Hue Flower Street this year lasted one day longer than the previous years and operated like before the pandemic, offering favorable conditions for residents and visitors to appreciate the flower show. It was never too crowded or uncomfortable to serve flower lovers.



In addition, functional units cooperated well during those 8 days to ensure security and sanitation for the Flower Street. Flower maintenance work was done daily, especially after the unexpected rain and strong wind 3 days ago which requested immediate caretaking of flowerpots.



Thanks to this, Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2023 has received extremely positive feedbacks from both local residents and foreign visitors.



With over 70 mascots of different shapes, sizes, and emotions that were created from various flowers together with innovative artistic backgrounds, the Flower Street is an ideal place for people to take beautiful photos with their relatives and friends. Particularly, the ‘Memory’ section, displaying famous mascots of the last 20 years, attracted the most visitors.



Integrating cultural values into modern designs and visual arts, the 20th Nguyen Hue Flower Street is a notable success, marking a milestone on its two-decade journey of exhibiting culture values and becoming an indispensable spiritual product of the traditional Lunar New Year Festival in HCMC.