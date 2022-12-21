Ngoc Chau to compete at Miss Universe 2022

Miss Universe Vietnam 2022 Nguyen Thi Ngoc Chau will represent Vietnam at the Miss Universe 2022 which will be held in New Orleans, Louisiana, the United States on January 14, 2023.

The announcement was made at the sashing ceremony that was held in HCMC on December 20.

Ngoc Chau wore a design called Chieu Ca Mau (Ca Mau sedge mat) by Nguyen Quoc Viet for a performance at the event.

The outfit, Chieu Ca Mau (Ca Mau sedge mat) of Viet, a student of Ton Duc Thang University in HCMC, honoring the traditional craft of sedge-mat weaving of the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau, won the design contest seeking a national costume for the Vietnamese representative at Miss Universe 2022.

Miss Universe Vietnam 2022 is 1.74 meters tall with measurements of 84-58-94. She was the winner of Vietnam's Next Top Model 2016 and Miss Supranational Vietnam 2018, finished in the Top 10 of Miss Supranational 2019, and won the Miss Asian Supranational 2019 title in the pageant.

Ngoc Chau is the first representative of Vietnam at Miss Universe to participate in training courses with international experts in the Philippines and the US. She is expected to enter the top three at the beauty pageant.