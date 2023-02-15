New diagnostic building to help improve capacity of city’s health sector

The 115 People's Hospital’s new high-tech diagnostic and treatment building will help to improve the capacity of the city's health sector, Dr. Phan Van Bau, Director of 115 People's Hospital said.

Speaking at the inauguration of the high-tech diagnostic and treatment building, Director Bau said that over the past time, the hospital has constantly developed and implemented many new techniques to contribute to people's health care.

The building was put operated after 6 years of construction. The inauguration saw the participation of Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Duong Anh Duc and representatives of departments and agencies in the southern largest city and neighboring provinces.

Dr. Phan Van Bau disclosed that the high-tech diagnostic and treatment building will be a 4.0 technology management building for high-tech implementation, including the major in molecular biomedicine, gene therapy, stem cells, intensive screening, early diagnosis and treatment of neurological, cardiovascular, cancer, and anti-aging diseases.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Vice Chairman Duong Anh Duc emphasized implementing the Politburo’s Resolution 31 issued on December 30, 2022 on the city’s development orientation to 2030 and a vision to 2045. The Resolution stated very specifically that the country will strive to build an advanced and modern healthcare system applying high technology, developing a number of areas to approach the world technology level.

The 115 People's Hospital’s high-tech diagnostic and treatment building is located at 818 Su Van Hanh Street in Ward 12, District 10 in a total construction floor area of over 19,000 square meters.

The city has spent more than VND 332 billion on building it. The building consists of 10 floors, with 2 private basements and tunnels connecting to the emergency and outpatient treatment areas. In particular, the building has a helipad, and the hospital is expected to open up opportunities for aviation emergencies in the future.