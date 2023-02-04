Nearly 4,000 business establishments to use e-invoices from cash registers

As many as 3,943 business establishments are set to roll out e-invoices generated from cash registers by March 2023, including 1,850 businesses and 2,093 business households.

The information was revealed by Dang Ngoc Minh, deputy general director of the General Department of Taxation (GDT) at a meeting co-organised by the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and the Ministry of Public Security (MoPS) on the matter in Hanoi on February 3.

Of these, 805 have registered to use e-invoices created from cash registers and got approvals from the tax authorities. Of their over 85.38 million e-invoices, 544 from cash registers have been sent to the tax authorities' system.

As of January 31, the tax authorities had received and processed more than 2.8 billion e-invoices, including 753.46 million coded e-invoices with the tax authorities' confirmation code.

According to Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc, the rollout of e-invoices generated from cash registers aims to prevent revenue losses and improve compliance.

The MoF targets connect all e-invoices generated from cash registers to the tax authorities' data system, he said, adding that Hanoi, Hai Phong and Ho Chi Minh City will be piloted, with focus on key areas such as restaurant and hotel business, supermarket, and jewelry trading.