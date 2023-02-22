Nearly 11.8 million people in Vietnam have used their chip-based ID cards to access healthcare services, according to Vietnam Social Security (VSS).

Nearly 12,270 medical units, accounting for 96 percent of the total across the country, have accepted the chip-based ID cards which are integrated with health insurance cards for their services.

The integration is part of the VSS efforts to implement the Prime Minister’s Decision 06/QD-TTG approving the use of population data and electronic identity and authentication for the national digital transformation in the 2022-25 period with a vision to 2030, aiming to make it easier for people to get healthcare check-ups and treatment services.

According to the VSS, as of February 20, the data of 74.4 million citizens in the National Database on Insurance has been cross-checked and verified with that on the National Database on Population.

The VSS has also provided and shared nearly 96.3 million records with information about social insurance and health insurance with the National Database on Population.

Regarding the integration and online public services provision on the National Public Service Portal, the VSS has integrated and offered a service that allows premiums in household health insurance packages to be deducted when health insurance cards are renewed.

To date, the VSS’s system has received and processed the renewal of 587 health insurance cards with reduced premiums through the Vietnam Social Security Public Service Portal and the National Public Service Portal.

Its branches in Hanoi and Ha Nam have been piloting two integrated services, with one involving birth registration, registration of permanent residence, and issuance of health insurance cards for children under 6 years old and the other involving death report, deletion of permanent residence registration and funeral allowance.

The two localities have processed 12,455 dossiers of application for health insurance cards for children under 6 years old and 502 others of application for payment of funeral allowances which were submitted online to the integrated services.

The VSS has received data from the National Public Service Portal to confirm the unemployment insurance participation of 60,115 cases so that they can enjoy unemployment benefits.