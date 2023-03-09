Nearly 100 Vietnamese, Singaporean businesses establish trade connection

Over 100 Vietnamese and Singaporean enterprises have connected to seek opportunities to expand export markets and investment opportunities for production in Ho Chi Minh City on March 9.

The program was jointly organized by the HCMC Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC), the Vietnam Trade Office in Singapore, and the Singapore-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI).

Speaking at the conference, Ms. Cao Thi Phi Van, Deputy Director of the ITPC, said that this is an important activity within the framework of the working trip of the SCCCI in Vietnam from March 6 to 10 to understand the market, seek investment opportunities and the sources of Vietnamese goods, connect trade, promote industrial, commercial, and service investment in localities in Vietnam.

The SCCCI is a large, reputable organization in Singapore, with about 5,000 member companies and over 160 members being trade associations, representing more than 40,000 companies, including large businesses in finance, multinational companies, and SMEs, operating in both the industrial and commercial sectors. SCCCI's activities have attracted the participation of many members and businesses from Singapore.

It is reported that currently, Singapore is the second largest investor among 140 countries and territories investing in Vietnam, with a total registered capital of US$71.85 billion. Especially, Singapore is the country with the largest FDI investment capital among 117 countries and territories registered to invest in HCMC, with over 1,677 activated projects and a total investment capital of nearly $14.02 billion.

Commenting on the investment environment in Vietnam, Mr. Kho Choon Keng, Chairman of SCCCI, said that Vietnam has the advantage of political stability, a transparent and attractive investment environment, positive economic growth, as well as a skilled and hardworking workforce. These conditions help Vietnam maintain its advantage in attracting foreign investors, especially those from Singapore.

HCMC is considered to possess the most attractive factors to foreign investors compared to the rest of the country. It is the economic, cultural, scientific, and technological center, the hub of international exchange, and has an important political position in the country. It has a highly skilled and qualified workforce of over 4.6 million people and an infrastructure system with standard roads, railways, waterways, and airways conveniently connecting areas domestically and internationally.

More importantly, by investing in HCMC, businesses will have the opportunity to access not only a market with a population of over 10 million people living here but also seven adjacent provinces. At the same time, this will be the gateway to accessing the 500-million-people ASEAN community.

This event was attended by more than 70 HCMC-based businesses operating in industrial production, electronics, information technology, agricultural products and food, textile and garment, banking, finance, real estate, logistics, and pharmaceuticals, corresponding to the industries of the Singaporean business delegation consisting of 28 large corporations and businesses.