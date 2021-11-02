Whole country expected to face thundery rainy waves in November

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)



The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting yesterday said that cold air intakes are forecast to increase from November 11.

The Mid-Central and South- Central regions will experience prolonged thundery downpours for several days, beginning the second half of this month.Thundery shower days are warned for the Central Highlands and Southern regions, mainly in the evenings.The whole country needs to prevent the potentiality of cyclones, lightning and blustery winds.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong