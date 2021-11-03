Water levels on upstream Mekong River rising

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)



Currently, the highest water level is 2.48 meters on the Tien River at Tan Chau monitoring station and 2.37 meters on the Hau River at Chau Doc station.

By November 6, the maximum water levels at Tan Chau and Chau Doc stations are expected to hit 2.6 meters and 2.5 meters respectively while the highest water levels at stations in the downstream Mekong River and the Saigon River will rise to alert level 2 or level 3, even above level 3.According to Nguyen Huu Thien, an expert on Mekong Delta ecology, floodwater flowing in the Mekong Delta is low and comes late as China’s 11 dams and other ones in the downstream areas have increased water storage.The Mekong Delta will be less likely to face severe drought and salinity intrusion in the 2022 dry season as it is forecast to experience unseasonal rains in the dry season due to the impact of the La Nina phenomenon.

By Cao Phong- Translated by Huyen Huong