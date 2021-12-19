  1. Weather

Typhoon Rai gusts up to over level 17, approaching mid-Central coast

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting informed that at 7 a.m. this morning, Rai, the ninth storm of this year’s hurricane season in the East Sea, churned in about 230 kilometers east off the Central coastal provinces of Binh Dinh to Phu Yen with gusty winds near the eye of the storm reaching 150-185 kilometers per hour.
Rai is projected to maintain its strength, head towards the south- Central coast
In the next 24 hours, Rai is projected to maintain its strength at a speed of 15-20 kilometers an hour. By 7 a.m. tomorrow, the system will be located at the western territorial waters of the Paracel Islands with the maximum wind of 135-165 kilometers an hour, equivalent to levels 13-14. 
All vessels, fishing farms, sea embankments and dyke are warned of typhoon-force winds, high surf and cyclones. 

In the next 24-72 hours, the tropical storm is forecast to move west-northeastward and east-northeastward, respectively before weakening into a tropical depression and low-pressure zone in a row. 

Due to the influence of the powerful storm connecting with the current cold wave, the offshore waters and mainland provinces from Thua Thien-Hue to Phu Yen have braced for heavy rain, strong winds and high surf.

