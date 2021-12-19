Typhoon Rai gusts up to over level 17, approaching mid-Central coast

Rai is projected to maintain its strength, head towards the south- Central coast



In the next 24 hours, Rai is projected to maintain its strength at a speed of 15-20 kilometers an hour. By 7 a.m. tomorrow, the system will be located at the western territorial waters of the Paracel Islands with the maximum wind of 135-165 kilometers an hour, equivalent to levels 13-14.

All vessels, fishing farms, sea embankments and dyke are warned of typhoon-force winds, high surf and cyclones.In the next 24-72 hours, the tropical storm is forecast to move west-northeastward and east-northeastward, respectively before weakening into a tropical depression and low-pressure zone in a row.Due to the influence of the powerful storm connecting with the current cold wave, the offshore waters and mainland provinces from Thua Thien-Hue to Phu Yen have braced for heavy rain, strong winds and high surf.

By Huyen Huong