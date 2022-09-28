Typhoon Noru landfall brings thundery downpours to coastal Central region

The eye of typhoon Noru is around 200 kilometers far from the coastal province of Quang Nam at 3 a.m. on September 28

From 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesday, spells of extreme rain and sustained winds slammed into Da Nang City, submerging many roads in the city center such as Ham Nghi, Quang Trung, Nguyen Van Linh, Phan Chau Trinh and so on.

The funtional forces clean up uprooted trees in Quang Nam

Sharing with the reporter of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ly Son island district in the neighboring province of Quang Ngai Dang Tan Thanh said that as of 9 p.m. yesterday, the strongest winds of level 11 and rough sea hit the island district.

Amid the storm, people were forced to stay at their homes from 8 p.m. on the same day.Meanwhile, wind howls and big waves of 2-3 meters slashed the coastal regions. All restaurants, hotels and houses in the coastal area strengthened measures to protect their properties from the superstorm. Residents were without power for several hours in some places in Da Nang last night due to heavy rain and strong winds.At 8 p.m. on the same day, the Da Nang Department of Transport closed the bridges of Thuan Phuoc, Han River, Dragon and gave instructions on safe places for evacuators.The city of Hoi An, Quang Nam Province also recorded heavy rainfalls, gusty winds and big waves of 3 to 4 meters pummeling sea embankments. The entire city was lost power and many trees along streets were uprooted.At 10:30 p.m. the coastal area of Binh Son District in the province braced for powerful winds along with extreme rains.Under the impact of typhoon Noru, whirlwinds blew up 120 house roofs and damaged booths in Cua Viet market; and four people were injured.Last night, at a conference of the steering committee for typhoon Noru prevention and control with Central provinces including Quang Tri, Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh asked the storm-affected localities to prepare foods and be ready for rescuing in case of isolation.Protection measures need to be strengthened for key works such as sea embankments, hospitals and electricity systems.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong