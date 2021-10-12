Typhoon Kompasu moves rapidly with gusty wind of level 13

The path and position of storm Kompasu

According to the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, as of this morning, Kompasu was at around 18.9 degrees north latitude and 119.0 degrees east longitude, about 850 kilometers east- northeast of the Paracel Islands. The storm had maximum winds of about 120 kilometers an hour.

The eye of Kompasu is forecast to gradually edge closer to the Paracel Islands and the territorial waters from Thanh Hoa to Quang Binh province in the next 24-48 hours.All vessels working near the storm will likely brace for blustery winds, big waves and cyclones.In the next 48- 60 hours, the eighth storm will move west- southwest at a maximum speed of 20 kilometers an hour and it may be expected to bear down the mainland and downgrade into a tropical depression and low-pressure zone in Central Laos respectively.As Kompasu departs from the East Sea, the Gulf of Tonkin and the territorial waters from Quang Tri to Quang Ngai provinces including Con Con Island District have experienced big waves of 3-5 meters, rough sea and higher gusty winds.It is forecast that Kompasu will bring medium-heavy rains along with big waves, rough sea and strong winds across the middle and the southern parts of the East Sea including the Spratly Islands throughout Tuesday and Wednesday.From October 15, an increasing cold spell connecting with a tropical convergence range is able to cause medium-heavy rainfalls across the Northern and Mid-Central regions on the large scale.Intense rainfalls are forecast to trigger risks of landslides, flooding and flash floods in mountainous, low-lying and riverside areas.

By Quoc Viet- Translated by Huyen Huong