Tuyen Quang, Ha Giang provinces at high risk of flash flooding

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, many places are at high risk of flash flooding in rivers and streams along with landslides, serious flooding in residential areas, low-lying places, specifically in Tuyen Quang Province’s districts of Ham Yen, Na Hang, Chiem Hoa and Ha Giang Province’s districts of Yen Minh, Bac Me.

Meanwhile, the Central Highlands and Southern regions are forecast to experience thundery showers, cyclones, lightning and whirlwinds. The highest temperatures will reach 33 degrees Celsius.

Complied by Huyen Huong