Tuyen Quang, Ha Giang provinces at high risk of flash flooding

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting issued a warning of flash flooding in the Northern provinces of Tuyen Quang and Ha Giang as rainfalls between 20 mm and over 70 mm head toward the localities. 
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, many places are at high risk of flash flooding in rivers and streams along with landslides, serious flooding in residential areas, low-lying places, specifically in Tuyen Quang Province’s districts of Ham Yen, Na Hang, Chiem Hoa and Ha Giang Province’s districts of Yen Minh, Bac Me. 
Meanwhile, the Central Highlands and Southern regions are forecast to experience thundery showers, cyclones, lightning and whirlwinds. The highest temperatures will reach 33 degrees Celsius. 

