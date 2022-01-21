Tropical depression to form in East Sea in days before Tet

Yesterday, Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration held an online conference to summarize the situation of natural disasters and weather in 2021, to release a preliminary assessment of the weather situation in the whole country during the Tet holiday and natural disaster forecasts in 2022.

The Southern regions will enjoy milder sunny weather without rain during Tet holiday.

In several days before and after Tet, the Central Highlands and Southern regions will enjoy milder sunny weather without rain. However, from January 31 (the December 29 of the lunar calendar of 2021), the Southern region will experience a tidal wave at the high.





According to Deputy Director of the National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting Hoang Phuc Lam, a tropical low-pressure zone can occur and turn into a tropical depression in the middle of the East Sea on January 26, 27 or 28 after that it will dissipate gradually.In the mainland, rainfall tends to reduce gradually.The Northern region is forecast to suffer from two cold waves in a row on January 28 (the 26th day of the last month of the lunar calendar) and January 31 (the December 29 of the lunar calendar of 2021).

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong