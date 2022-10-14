Tropical depression moves fast, causing heavy rains from Quang Binh to Phu Yen

The location of the tropical depression. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, due to the influence of cold air combined with a tropical depression, there are winds of level 7 on Ly Son island, with wind gusts of level 9. At 7 a.m. on October 14, the tropical depression's center was at about 14.5 degrees North latitude and 111.8 degrees East longitude, in the middle of the East Sea, about 330km east-southeast of Da Nang - Quang Nam. The strongest wind in the area near the center of the tropical depression is at level 7 (50-61km/h), with gusts at level 9.



According to the Southern Region Hydro Meteorological Center, the impact of the tropical depression has caused the Northwest waters in the middle of the East Sea to have showers, thunderstorms, and strong winds of level 6-7 increasing to level 8, with gusts at level 10, and rough sea; the North East Sea area to have the Northeast wind as strong as level 6-7, with gusts at level 8-9, and rough sea.



In the next 48 to 72 hours, the tropical depression will move slowly to the West and continue to weaken further.



Meanwhile, according to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, in the South Central and Central Highlands regions, there have been moderate rains, heavy rains, and torrential rains in some places. The precipitation from 1 p.m. on October 13 to 7 a.m. on October 14 exceeded 80mm in some places, such as Tuy Hoa City (Phu Yen) with 110mm, Song Hinh (Phu Yen) with 88mm, and Khanh Binh (Khanh Hoa) with 93.1mm.



From noon on October 14 to noon on October 16, in the areas from Quang Binh to Phu Yen and the North Central Highlands region, there will be heavy rains and thunderstorms, and torrential rains in some places. Especially, the areas from Quang Tri to Quang Ngai will have torrential rains.



Specifically, from noon on October 14 to noon on October 16, in Quang Binh, Kon Tum, and Gia Lai, the total rainfall is from 100-250mm, and over 300mm in some places. From Quang Tri to Quang Ngai, the total rainfall is from 250-450mm, and over 600mm in some places. In Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, and Dak Lak, the total rainfall is from 50-100mm, and over 150mm in some places.



According to the forecast, heavy rains in the areas from Quang Binh to Khanh Hoa and the North Central Highlands are likely to last until the end of October 16. The total cumulative rainfall by the end of October 16 in the areas from Quang Binh to Khanh Hoa and the North Central Highlands is from 200mm to 500mm, and over 600mm in some places. In the areas from Quang Tri to Quang Ngai alone, the cumulative rainfall is from 400mm to 600mm, and over 800mm in some places.

By Huong Giang, Vinh Tuong – Translated by Bao Nghi